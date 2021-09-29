DEA alerts fentanyl flood driving U.S. overdose deaths to record numbers

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Public Safety Alert has been issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency as the fentanyl flood drives U.S. overdose deaths to record numbers.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a Public Safety Alert to warn of the alarming increase in fake prescription pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. He said the counterfeit pills are easy to buy, widely available and often contain deadly doses of fentanyl.

The DEA warns pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are illegal, dangerous and potentially deadly. The alert does not apply to legitimate pharmaceutical medications prescribed by doctors and purchased from pharmacists.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, over 93,000 people died due to overdoses in the U.S., the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a single year.

Sheriff Merchant said Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the main factor in the increase in overdose deaths.

DEA agents have partnered with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to seize record amounts of counterfeit pills containing deadly doses of fentanyl, said Merchant. Officials have also reported methamphetamine is increasingly being pressed into counterfeit pills.

Merchant said drug traffickers use fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse in the U.S. He said over 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized this year alone.

At such an unprecedented rate, Sheriff Merchant said more counterfeit pills will be seized in 2021 than in the past three years combined.

The DEA said some of the most common counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids like oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam; or they are made to look like stimulants such as amphetamines.

According to the DEA, fake prescription pills are often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, which makes them widely available to anyone with a smartphone, including teens and young adults.

For more information about the increase of fake prescription pills, click HERE.

