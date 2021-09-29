Advertisement

Crews responding to fire in Little Russia area of North Topeka

Crews were responding early Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the Little Russia area of...
Crews were responding early Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the Little Russia area of North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Sep. 29, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding early Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the Little Russia area of North Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 6:15 a.m. in the 500 block of N.E. Sardou.

Initial reports indicated flames were coming from the back of the residence.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

