TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a fire Wednesday morning in west Topeka.

The blaze was reported in the backyard of a home in the 4500 block of S.W. 21st.

Initial reports indicated the blaze was threatening a garage at the address.

