City taps former publisher as Dir. of Financial and Administrative services

Stephen Wade
Stephen Wade(City of Topeka)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced Wednesday the hiring of Stephen Wade as Director of Financial and Administrative Services.

Wade has been serving as the acting Director of Financial and Administrative Services since last year and oversaw the 2022 budget process.

“I am excited to announce that Stephan Wade will take on the position of the Director of Financial and Administrative Services. He has done a remarkable job with the 2022 budget during a difficult budget cycle, and will be a great asset to the city as we start on the 2023 budget next year,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

Wade will earn $128,479 per year.

He is currently pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Kansas.

Wade graduated from Shawnee Heights High School and has an undergraduate degree from KU and an MBA in Accounting from Florida Tech.

Previously, Wade served as budget manager for the City of Topeka, and as publisher for the Topeka Capital-Journal.

