Advertisement

Catholic Clergy Task Force continues investigation into Topeka priest child sexual abuse allegations

Fr. John Pilcher
Fr. John Pilcher(Materdeiparish.org)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A task force created in 2019 to fight reports of alleged abuse in the Kansas Catholic Clergy is continuing the investigation into a Topeka priest for allegations of the sexual abuse of a child.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its Catholic Clergy Task Force is currently investigating the allegations against the Topeka priest.

Father John Pilcher, of Topeka’s Mater Dei Parish, has been accused of sexual abuse against a minor.

The KBI said it formed the task force in 2019 after Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked it to investigate reports of abuse in the Kansas Catholic Clergy.

The KBI said every case is different and the time it takes to find answers depends on the number of interviews required and how much time has passed since the alleged crimes occurred.

Pilcher has been suspended pending the results of the investigation. The Archdiocese of Kansas City says he is fully cooperating.

Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
UPDATE: Escaped sex offender John Colt captured in Utah after 3 months on the run
Shooting north of Randolph Monday afternoon.
Riley Co. shooting suspect identified
John Santos (left) and Jason Castle (right) were arrested for drug charges by the Topeka Police...
Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented

Latest News

Marcy Carlson (left), a member of Trinity Lutheran Church said she used her connections at the...
NE Kansas Community Network helps people in need
Stephen Wade has been tapped as the city's new Director of Financial and Administrative Services.
City taps former publisher as Dir. of Financial and Administrative services
Scooter's Coffee offered free coffee on National Coffee Day
For one day, Scooter’s newest location offered free coffee
Scooter's Coffee offered free coffee on National Coffee Day
National coffee day, free coffee