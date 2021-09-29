Catholic Clergy Task Force continues investigation into Topeka priest child sexual abuse allegations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A task force created in 2019 to fight reports of alleged abuse in the Kansas Catholic Clergy is continuing the investigation into a Topeka priest for allegations of the sexual abuse of a child.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its Catholic Clergy Task Force is currently investigating the allegations against the Topeka priest.

Father John Pilcher, of Topeka’s Mater Dei Parish, has been accused of sexual abuse against a minor.

The KBI said it formed the task force in 2019 after Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked it to investigate reports of abuse in the Kansas Catholic Clergy.

The KBI said every case is different and the time it takes to find answers depends on the number of interviews required and how much time has passed since the alleged crimes occurred.

Pilcher has been suspended pending the results of the investigation. The Archdiocese of Kansas City says he is fully cooperating.

