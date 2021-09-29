Advertisement

13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog series

(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck Fisher's father was driving when it rolled 2.5 times.(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW’s Chris Fisher is once again sharing his story in hopes it will encourage those who don’t wear their seat belts to start buckling up.

Fisher lost his father on February 12, 2018 during a rollover accident in Johnson Co., Kansas.

Fisher’s father, also named Chris, was driving a Ford F-550 dump truck to a job site when he left the road, over corrected, and lost control. The 1-ton dually rolled two-and-a-half times before coming to rest on its side.

Fisher’s father was ejected through the driver’s side window and suffered a fatal head-injury upon impact with the pavement.

Each year the Kansas Dept. of Transportation takes part in the national safety campaign entitled “Put the Brakes on Fatalities.” Fisher’s story is featured in Wednesday’s blog.

