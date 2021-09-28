Wisconsin man extradited from North Dakota for sexual crimes against Kansas child

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After extradition from North Dakota, a Wisconsin man is behind bars in Nemaha Co., Kan., for alleged sexual crimes against a child.

Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert says a complaint was filed in Nemaha Co. District court on Monday, Sept. 27, against Simon Sven Survila, 41, of Rice Lake, Wis., which charges him with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The complaint alleges Survila engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child under the age of 14 between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Survila was arrested in North Dakota and extradited to Kansas. He remains incarcerated in the Nemaha Co. Jail with a bond of $250,000.

