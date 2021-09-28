Advertisement

Washburn Rural girls golf wins Centennial League Title

Washburn Rural's girls golf team won the Centennial League Championship on Monday, September...
Washburn Rural's girls golf team won the Centennial League Championship on Monday, September 27, 2021.(Jared Goehring, Washburn Rural)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural took home the girls golf Centennial League Championship at Western Hills Golf Course.

The team had a total score of 312. The second place finishers were about 40 points behind the Junior Blues.

Washburn Rural had six of the top 10 best finishers in the tournament. Below is a list of the team scores and the top 10 individual scores.

PlaceTeamTotal
1.Washburn Rural312
2. Emporia355
3.Topeka-Seaman368
4.Manhattan373
5.Topeka-Hayden391
PlaceNameSchoolScore
1.Avary EckertEmporia74
2.Kaitlyn CroughWashburn Rural75
3.Avery ScottWashburn Rural76
4.Olivia EckertEmporia77
Aliyah NorthWashburn Rual77
6.Avery ZimmermanTopeka-Seaman81
7.Annika PetersonWashburn Rural84
Mallory NelsonWashburn Rural84
McKenna MerrickWashburn Rural84
10.Emily WuggazerManhattan89

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
House fire on NE Spruce being investigated as homicide
Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’
Top: Ronald Clauson (left), Jeff Davis (center), Ashley Rhyne (right). Bottom: Kimberly Wagner...
5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant

Latest News

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) wraps up Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles...
K-State at crossroads after troubling loss to Oklahoma State
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon stands on the field during the first half of an...
Chiefs sign former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’