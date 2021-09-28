Washburn Rural girls golf wins Centennial League Title
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural took home the girls golf Centennial League Championship at Western Hills Golf Course.
The team had a total score of 312. The second place finishers were about 40 points behind the Junior Blues.
Washburn Rural had six of the top 10 best finishers in the tournament. Below is a list of the team scores and the top 10 individual scores.
|Place
|Team
|Total
|1.
|Washburn Rural
|312
|2.
|Emporia
|355
|3.
|Topeka-Seaman
|368
|4.
|Manhattan
|373
|5.
|Topeka-Hayden
|391
|Place
|Name
|School
|Score
|1.
|Avary Eckert
|Emporia
|74
|2.
|Kaitlyn Crough
|Washburn Rural
|75
|3.
|Avery Scott
|Washburn Rural
|76
|4.
|Olivia Eckert
|Emporia
|77
|Aliyah North
|Washburn Rual
|77
|6.
|Avery Zimmerman
|Topeka-Seaman
|81
|7.
|Annika Peterson
|Washburn Rural
|84
|Mallory Nelson
|Washburn Rural
|84
|McKenna Merrick
|Washburn Rural
|84
|10.
|Emily Wuggazer
|Manhattan
|89
