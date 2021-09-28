Washburn Rural girls golf wins Centennial League Title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural took home the girls golf Centennial League Championship at Western Hills Golf Course.

The team had a total score of 312. The second place finishers were about 40 points behind the Junior Blues.

Washburn Rural had six of the top 10 best finishers in the tournament. Below is a list of the team scores and the top 10 individual scores.

Place Team Total 1. Washburn Rural 312 2. Emporia 355 3. Topeka-Seaman 368 4. Manhattan 373 5. Topeka-Hayden 391

Place Name School Score 1. Avary Eckert Emporia 74 2. Kaitlyn Crough Washburn Rural 75 3. Avery Scott Washburn Rural 76 4. Olivia Eckert Emporia 77 Aliyah North Washburn Rual 77 6. Avery Zimmerman Topeka-Seaman 81 7. Annika Peterson Washburn Rural 84 Mallory Nelson Washburn Rural 84 McKenna Merrick Washburn Rural 84 10. Emily Wuggazer Manhattan 89

