Wamego High School students, staff get surprise day off due to power outage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff at Wamego High School got an unexpected day off of school on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, just before 8 a.m., Wamego USD 320 took to Facebook to let students at the high school know there would not be class that day due to a power outage.

Buses returned students home due to the last-minute closure.

Interim Superintendent Greg Mann took to Facebook about an hour later and said an electrical transformer that controlled one of the three phases of electricity feeding into the high school failed. He said other schools may experience internet issues as well.

Mann also said the district will look into better messaging capabilities during major power outages in the future.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the District reported power had been restored to the high school earlier than expected. Classes at the high school will return to normal on Wednesday, Sept. 29, however, the high school will remain closed for the rest of Tuesday.

The District also said it will continue with its schedule of the Wamego Lady Raiders hosting Abilene on Tuesday night with volleyball matches starting at 5:15 p.m. at Wamego High School.

