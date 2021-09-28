Advertisement

Wamego High School students, staff get surprise day off due to power outage

Wamego High School
Wamego High School(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff at Wamego High School got an unexpected day off of school on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, just before 8 a.m., Wamego USD 320 took to Facebook to let students at the high school know there would not be class that day due to a power outage.

Buses returned students home due to the last-minute closure.

Interim Superintendent Greg Mann took to Facebook about an hour later and said an electrical transformer that controlled one of the three phases of electricity feeding into the high school failed. He said other schools may experience internet issues as well.

Mann also said the district will look into better messaging capabilities during major power outages in the future.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the District reported power had been restored to the high school earlier than expected. Classes at the high school will return to normal on Wednesday, Sept. 29, however, the high school will remain closed for the rest of Tuesday.

The District also said it will continue with its schedule of the Wamego Lady Raiders hosting Abilene on Tuesday night with volleyball matches starting at 5:15 p.m. at Wamego High School.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
Edwards Co. Undersheriff Robert Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested Monday morning after...
Kansas Undersheriff arrested for domestic battery

Latest News

Police arrest man after stolen truck found in central Topeka
Midday in Kansas
FILE
St. Marys Police, Fire warn of Thursday power outage
Brenda Mills
Following departure of CEO, Family Service and Guidance Center forms CEO search committee