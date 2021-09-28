Vegas headliner, Topeka native bringing magic show to TPAC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Greg Gleason will be returning home for a night of magic, mind reading and even some comedy.

The Gleason Magic Experience will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Friday, October 1st at 7:30 p.m.

Gleason returns to his hometown after spending more than 30 years headlining on the Las Vegas Strip.

Gleason made quite the name for himself once leaving mid-America.

“I was headlining at the MGM first, I did over 9,000 shows there, then I moved to the Venetian and Balley’s, and in between those contracts I was actually touring the World and went to over 110 countries....so far,” Gleason told 13 NEWS.

Tickets range between $20 and $45 each, and are on sale at the TPAC Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

