Vegas headliner, Topeka native bringing magic show to TPAC

Vegas headliner and Topeka native Greg Gleason will be bringing his "Gleason Magic Experience" to TPAC on Oct. 1.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Greg Gleason will be returning home for a night of magic, mind reading and even some comedy.

The Gleason Magic Experience will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Friday, October 1st at 7:30 p.m.

Gleason returns to his hometown after spending more than 30 years headlining on the Las Vegas Strip.

Gleason made quite the name for himself once leaving mid-America.

“I was headlining at the MGM first, I did over 9,000 shows there, then I moved to the Venetian and Balley’s, and in between those contracts I was actually touring the World and went to over 110 countries....so far,” Gleason told 13 NEWS.

Tickets range between $20 and $45 each, and are on sale at the TPAC Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

