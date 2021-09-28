USD 475 staff delayed entry into facility after morning gas leak

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at facilities in the Geary County school district were delayed entering their buildings early Tuesday morning due to a natural gas leak in Junction City.

The Junction City Fire Department responded to the gas leak just before 4 a.m. and found an above-ground natural gas transmission valve station with a large amount of gas coming from the release valve.

Authorities closed 1/4 mile of Old 40 Highway as they worked.

JCFD said staff going to a USD 475 facility had to wait to enter since their buildings were so close to the gas leak.

They tell 13 NEWS the only areas affected were a nearby bus barn and district kitchen.

A technician from Kansas Gas Service in Manhattan arrived around 5:40 a.m. and shut the gas off.

JCFD said no injuries were reported and there was no damage to any property.

