Advertisement

USD 475 staff delayed entry into facility after morning gas leak

(KCRG)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at facilities in the Geary County school district were delayed entering their buildings early Tuesday morning due to a natural gas leak in Junction City.

The Junction City Fire Department responded to the gas leak just before 4 a.m. and found an above-ground natural gas transmission valve station with a large amount of gas coming from the release valve.

Authorities closed 1/4 mile of Old 40 Highway as they worked.

JCFD said staff going to a USD 475 facility had to wait to enter since their buildings were so close to the gas leak.

They tell 13 NEWS the only areas affected were a nearby bus barn and district kitchen.

A technician from Kansas Gas Service in Manhattan arrived around 5:40 a.m. and shut the gas off.

JCFD said no injuries were reported and there was no damage to any property.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday night...
One killed, one injured in head-on crash in western Kansas
Ashley Dawn Kuykendall, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for drug distribution in Jackson Co. on...
Topeka woman arrested on drug distribution charge in Jackson Co.

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Topeka, 1320 S.E. 6th Ave., is taking applications for bell-ringing...
Salvation Army taking applications for bell-ringing positions
Formal charges have been filed against Ray Anthony Kolee Henderson-Lenox, of Emporia, in...
Charges filed against man who brandished weapon on ESU campus
Thursday/Friday higher rain chances
Dry and hot again today
Marysville residents address city council after termination of Police Chief
Marysville residents address city council after termination of Police Chief