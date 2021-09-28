Tuesday forecast: Hot and dry again today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the heat today and the on and off showers/storms the rest of the week into at least the first half of the weekend.

Overall confidence of getting much needed rain is high especially Wednesday night through Saturday night. Confidence is lower on exact timing of when the highest chance of rain will occur and how much rain we’ll get.

Rain tomorrow will be isolated with most of the day dry before increasing chances for rain to have an impact on any outdoor activities you might have through Saturday. The good news is severe weather looks unlikely with lightning the main hazard. The flooding threat is low but something that will be monitored especially as we get into the Friday/Saturday timeframe.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. There is a low chance for rain and possibly t-storms after 4am.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss showers/storms. Will keep the chance in all day as there remains uncertainty within the models on when the best chance for rain will occur. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Most of Wednesday night may be dry but will keep the chance in before the chance of rain increases by Thursday and this will really begin the best chance for more widely scattered rain with a few t-storms that will last through at least Saturday night. This will keep highs in the 70s and lows will start to cool back down in the 50s especially this weekend with some 40s possible early next week.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the concern today. Stay hydrated especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

With rain chances the rest of the week keep checking back daily for updates on specific details. Tomorrow will be the lowest chance for rain to impact your outdoor plans with higher chances for rain Thursday-Saturday to impact any outdoor events or plans you might have. Consider a Plan B on these 3 days just in case but depending on your specific activity you don’t need to cancel it just yet as confidence still remains low on the details of timing with the rain.



