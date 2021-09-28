TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man killed Monday afternoon after a motorcycle accident on Fairlawn Rd.
They say Robert Zimmerman, 31, of Osage City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
The Topeka Police Dept. closed northbound lanes of Fairlawn, between 19th and 20th streets while they investigated.
The road was reopened around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
No other information has been released.
The accident remains under investigation.
