Topeka police arrest man Tuesday morning in connection with stolen truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Tuesday morning took a man into custody in connection with a stolen pickup truck that was found in central Topeka.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to the east alley of the 1100 block of S.W. Clay, where a red, Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was found behind a house. The location was just north of S.W. 12th Street.

Police said a person fled from the scene of where the stolen truck was located.

Officers at the scene said there was no connection between the stolen vehicle and the house where it was found.

After a short foot chase, officers apprehended the man who fled from the scene where the truck was found. The man was apprehended a block to the west in the east alley of the 1100 block of S.W. Buchanan.

Topeka Fire Department crews were called to the alley in the 1100 block of S.W. Buchanan to provide emergency assistance to the man.

Around 9:15 a.m., an American Medical Response ambulance that was approaching the scene drove past without stopping after apparently being disregarded.

The arrested man then was taken from the scene in a Topeka police cruiser.

A wrecker arrived around 9:30 a.m. in the alley of the 1100 block of S.w. Clay and towed the truck from the scene.

Additional details, including the arrested man’s name, weren’t immediately available.

