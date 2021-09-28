Thousands given chance to honor Fr. Kapaun before final rest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Catholic Diocese of Wichita continues its preparation for the first public tribute to Father Emil Kapaun in the Wichita area. The vigil and rosary mass planned for Tuesday night, Sept. 28 at Hartman Arena in Park City follows the festivities in Fr. Kapaun’s hometown of Pilsen over the weekend. Over the next few days, thousands are expected to gather in the arena just north of Wichita. Hartman Arena will also serve as the site for Fr. Kapaun’s funeral Wednesday.

“We are really offering him what we would offer anyone in the Catholic Church after their death said Fr. David Lies with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

Fr. Lies has been a part of the diocese for decades, but the past seven months have been special in their own right. Fr. Lies has been working directly with several groups to bring Fr. Kapaun to his final resting place in Wichita. The tomb being placed inside The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception will serve as a place where people can pray while in the presence of Fr. Kapaun’s remains. Fr. Lies added that the location and the opportunity are equally important.

“There is something about the physical tangibility that we all appreciate as human beings that we can see or hear and place our hands on something that holds meaning to us,” he said.

But before Fr. Kapaun is placed in downtown Wichita, about 6,000 people are expected to pay their respects, each with their own personal connection to the Medal of Honor recipient who died as a prisoner of war more than 70 years ago and is now on a path to possible sainthood.

“The day that he died, May 23 is the day that I was ordained a priest,” Fr. Lies said. “So to be able to share that date with him has meant a lot to me as a priest.”

Fr. Lies said the occasion with honoring Fr. Kapaun in Wichita is more than just a tribute, but a symbol of hope from a man cherished by many.

“The Lord never forgets us and when we most need it, he raises up a story of an example of a person’s lift that helps each of us through the struggles we may face in life,” Fr. Lies said.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita said it’s given away a majority of the tickets to each of the public events for Fr. Kapaun, but it will have a livestream available on the YouTube channel for the diocese.

