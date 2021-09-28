Study finds Kansans would buy former meth labs for hefty discount

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rock the housing market, a recent study shows that Kansans would buy a property that used to be a methamphetamine lab for a heft discount.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rehabs.com says residents throughout the country have moved out of city centers to more suburban neighborhoods looking for more space, now that many work from home. The addiction centers website said record prices with low inventory means buyers are more desperate to secure a home, with many foregoing what previously would have been deal-breakers in order to secure a deal.

However, according to Rehabs.com recent study, there appears to be one type of property that few potential buyers are unwilling to compromise on: former drug houses.

The survey found that Kansans would expect a 46% discount to buy a home that used to be a meth lab, equivalent to $70,202 based on average property prices in the Sunflower State.

Indeed, Rehabs.com said those looking for a discount on a former meth lab, or those unwilling to buy altogether have a good reason to do so - the presence of crystal meth can lead to serious health issues if property contamination happens.

The addiction centers website said methamphetamine is an extremely potent drug that contains harmful chemicals like acids, bases, metals, organic chemicals and chemical salts. Even the smallest amount of exposure can lead to headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing. It said the combination of chemicals used during the production of methamphetamine can permeate a building’s walls, ceilings, air ducts and carpeting.

Rehabs.com said when it comes to buying a property that was a former meth lab, there are a variety of factors that should be considered like safety, local crime and health concerns. The survey also found that 26% of respondents admitted to worrying about the social stigma from friends and family. Additionally, 67% of respondents admitted they would avoid visiting friends and family if their loved ones lived in a neighborhood where there were known drug houses.

However, the website said it appears the social stigma is less of a concern than cleanliness. It said 59% of respondents said the cost of proper cleaning would be their main worry if they decided to buy a former drug house, while 33% said they would be most concerned about other meth labs operating in the neighborhood.

Lastly, Rehabs.com said if it were discovered their new property turned out to be a former drug house, 59% of respondents said they would immediately pull out of the deal.

The clandestine labs might be closer to home than residents think as well, another Rehabs.com study analyzed thousands of meth lab busts and seizures throughout the nation, tracking geographical and chronological trends of the resurgent threat and mapped the information based on the last 10 years of data so potential buyers can see how close they would live to a former meth lab.

For more information or to read the full study, click HERE.

