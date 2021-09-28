Student engagement, attendance increases with modified calendar at Sheridan Elementary

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After 8 weeks of school, Sheridan Elementary School in Junction City is already seeing improvements in student attendance and engagement.

The school is piloting a new calendar, with 5-day school weeks, and adding a fall break as part of the changes to the schedule.

The intention behind the new schedule is to create consistency for the students and teachers, to avoid the classroom recovery following 3-day weekends.

Teachers, staff, and parents have worked together to find solutions for the students during the fall break session, including Boys and Girls Club and tutoring options.

“I think the concerns that parents expressed were valid and were a concern that were, you know, that we worried about as well.” Sheridan Elementary School principal Dixie Coleman says.

“We’ve tried to think through all of the outcomes that we would like to see and find a way to create a calendar that supports those outcomes.” USD 475 Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston says.

Principal Coleman will present an update to the USD 475 School Board during their next meeting on Monday October 4th. The School Board and Teachers Union will discuss whether implementing the modified calendar district-wide would be the best for the district.

