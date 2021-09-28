Advertisement

St. Marys Police, Fire warn of Thursday power outage

FILE
FILE(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Some St. Marys residents will not have power on Thursday morning.

The St. Marys Police and Fire Department said on Facebook there will be a scheduled power outage on Thursday, Sept. 30, starting at 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, the outage will affect areas north of Mission St. to Maple St. from the 200-400 blocks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
Edwards Co. Undersheriff Robert Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested Monday morning after...
Kansas Undersheriff arrested for domestic battery

Latest News

Police arrest man after stolen truck found in central Topeka
Wamego High School
Wamego High School students, staff get surprise day off due to power outage
Midday in Kansas
Brenda Mills
Following departure of CEO, Family Service and Guidance Center forms CEO search committee