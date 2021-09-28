St. Marys Police, Fire warn of Thursday power outage

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Some St. Marys residents will not have power on Thursday morning.

The St. Marys Police and Fire Department said on Facebook there will be a scheduled power outage on Thursday, Sept. 30, starting at 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, the outage will affect areas north of Mission St. to Maple St. from the 200-400 blocks.

