Simone Biles says she should’ve quit gymnastics team before Olympics

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.(Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Simone Biles says she should have quit the U.S. Olympics Gymnastics team long before the games in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnastics great shocked many when she abruptly withdrew from most of that competition, citing a case of the “twisties,” where a gymnast loses track of their positioning in mid-air.

She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.

Biles said she is one of the more than 100 female athletes Nassar sexually abused while serving as a medical doctor for the sport.

Earlier this month, she testified before a Senate committee that is investigating how the FBI handled the case.

Biles also unexpectedly lost an aunt while in Japan.

She ultimately bounced back during the games and managed to win a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

Biles is currently performing in a gymnastics exhibition called the “Gold Over America Tour.”

