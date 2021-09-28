Advertisement

Sen. Moran works to reunite Kansans with $209 million in unclaimed savings bonds

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is working to reunite Kansans with over $209 million in unclaimed savings bonds.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) to introduce the Unclaimed Savings Bond Act, which would help Americans claim over $26 billion in unredeemed savings bonds, including $209 million that belongs to Kansans.

“Americans are owed billions of dollars by the federal government for unclaimed, matured savings bonds,” said Sen. Moran. “This sensible legislation requires the U.S. Treasury to provide states, including Kansas, with the necessary records to locate the rightful owners and heirs of these matured bonds.”

Moran said the U.S. Treasury Dept. currently holds over $26 billion in matured, unredeemed U.S. savings bonds, most of which have been deemed lost, stolen, destroyed or unclaimed. Many of which were issued over seven decades ago and have matured, which means they no longer earn interest for bondholders.

In cases where bonds are not physically possessed by their rightful owners, Moran said only the Treasury has the names and addresses of the original bond owners. The Treasury also has the serial numbers needed to claim the bond proceeds.

According to Moran, the Treasury has not taken any significant action to proactively reunite bonds with their rightful owners despite the relaunch of Treasury Hunt, an online search tool that allows bond owners to find bond information. Individual states, however, conduct programs that reconnect residents with unclaimed property.

Moran said the Unclaimed Savings Bond Act would require the Treasury to provide states information about matured and unclaimed bonds so they can use unclaimed property programs to help find the original owners or heirs of the bonds. Th provision would only apply to unredeemed bonds that matured before 2018.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and James Risch (R-Idaho) cosponsored the legislation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
Edwards Co. Undersheriff Robert Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested Monday morning after...
Kansas Undersheriff arrested for domestic battery

Latest News

Brysen Taylor works on his book.
Junction City High School senior publishes four books ahead of graduation
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie Co. deputies tell residents to stay inside as they search for robbery, theft suspect
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Police arrest man after stolen truck found in central Topeka