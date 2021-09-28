Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars following the execution of a search warrant and the discovery of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Sept. 28, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of NE Grattan St. related to an ongoing investigation. Through the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

As a result of the warrant, TPD said John Santos and Jason Castle, both 52, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

John Santos: Possession of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Jason Castle: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school Possession of marijuana Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon



Anyone with information related to the investigation should email telltpd@topeka.org or call them at 785-368-9400.

