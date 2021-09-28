Advertisement

Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars following the execution of a search warrant and the discovery of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Sept. 28, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of NE Grattan St. related to an ongoing investigation. Through the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

As a result of the warrant, TPD said John Santos and Jason Castle, both 52, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • John Santos:
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Jason Castle:
    • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Anyone with information related to the investigation should email telltpd@topeka.org or call them at 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital

Latest News

13 News at Six
KDOT safety blog tells personal stories of lives saved, lost during Put the Brakes on Fatalities campaign
FILE
Kansas Representative introduces legislation to prevent COVID-19 mandates for private business employees
FILE - House condemned following the arrest of its owners for making meth in it.
Study finds Kansans would buy former meth labs for hefty discount