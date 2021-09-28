Salvation Army taking applications for bell-ringing positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the start of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is still nearly two months away, applications are being accepted for individuals wishing to ring the bells and generate some extra income for themselves and the organization at the same time.

Applications for bell-ringing positions are being accepted from 8 a.,m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Topeka Salvation Army Citadel, 1320 S.E. 6th Ave.

Identification and Social Security cards are required at the time of application.

The pay will be $11.50 per hour.

In past years, the Salvation Army has had bell-ringing locations at around 35 businesses in the Topeka area.

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign will kick off Friday, Nov. 19. Gary Yager, president and chief executive officer of Vision Bank, is the 2021 Red Kettle campaign chairman.

In addition to paid positions, people may volunteer to ring bells by visiting www.registertoring.com.

Call the Salvation Army at 785-233-9648 for more information.

