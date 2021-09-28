Advertisement

Riley Co. shooting suspect identified

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We now know the name of the alleged shooter in an altercation in northern Riley Co. Monday afternoon.

RCPD says around 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Robyler Rd.

When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old man suffering from suspected gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Via Christi hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect, Larry Wurtz, 69, of Manhattan was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue, then booked into custody upon his release.

Officials say Wurtz and the victim got into an altercation prior to the shooting.

