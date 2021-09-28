Pottawatomie Co. officials report computers offline

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. residents may have a difficult time using the county website on Tuesday.

Pottawatomie Co. officials say county computers have been offline since 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

A week earlier the county reported it had been the victim of a cyberattack on Sept. 17, which encrypted systems preventing county staff such as firefighters and deputies from accessing them. The full extent of the attack is still unknown.

Officials say they are working to restore the system as soon as they can, however, service delivery has been impacted.

If residents need to get in touch with the county, they should visit the county website or call 785-457-3511.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.