Pottawatomie Co. deputies tell residents to stay inside as they search for robbery, theft suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the area of the 7000 block of Chinkapin Circle have been asked by deputies to stay inside as they search for a robbery and theft suspect after he ran from officers.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a White man that ran from law enforcement in the 7000 block of Chinkapin Circle in rural Manhattan.

Deputies are looking for the man in connection with burglary, theft and fleeing and eluding.

Residents living in the area should stay inside and call 911 or 785-457-3353 if they say any suspicious activity.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Riley County Police Department and Kansas Wildlife and Parks are all trying to find the man.

