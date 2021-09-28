Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. deputies tell residents to stay inside as they search for robbery, theft suspect

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the area of the 7000 block of Chinkapin Circle have been asked by deputies to stay inside as they search for a robbery and theft suspect after he ran from officers.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a White man that ran from law enforcement in the 7000 block of Chinkapin Circle in rural Manhattan.

Deputies are looking for the man in connection with burglary, theft and fleeing and eluding.

Residents living in the area should stay inside and call 911 or 785-457-3353 if they say any suspicious activity.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Riley County Police Department and Kansas Wildlife and Parks are all trying to find the man.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
Edwards Co. Undersheriff Robert Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested Monday morning after...
Kansas Undersheriff arrested for domestic battery

Latest News

FILE
Sen. Moran works to reunite Kansans with $209 million in unclaimed savings bonds
Brysen Taylor works on his book.
Junction City High School senior publishes four books ahead of graduation
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Police arrest man after stolen truck found in central Topeka