Advertisement

Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that the companies have submitted COVID-19 vaccine testing data to the Food and Drug Administration in hopes of getting approval for use on children 5-11 years old.

The companies said they received positive results from the trial on Sept. 20, which included 2,268 young participants.

Pfizer said the vaccine “demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen.”

For now, Pfizer’s vaccine is only approved for use in people 12 and older, though the companies will make a formal request for an emergency use authorization for use in children in the coming weeks.

The FDA is expected to take several weeks combing through the data before possibly issuing an emergency use authorization.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide are now in children, increasing the urgency to get kids protected.

“I wouldn’t be so cavalier about this virus. We know that this virus has long-term consequences in a lot of people who contract it, including children,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner.

Even when a vaccine becomes available, a difficult task lies ahead in getting children vaccinated.

Less than half of eligible U.S. adolescents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an analysis of CDC data. They’ve been eligible since May.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday night...
One killed, one injured in head-on crash in western Kansas
Ashley Dawn Kuykendall, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for drug distribution in Jackson Co. on...
Topeka woman arrested on drug distribution charge in Jackson Co.

Latest News

USD 475 staff delayed entry into school after morning gas leak
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals person living inside bridge
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again...
Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds