Marysville residents address city council after termination of Police Chief

By Isaac French
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents were outraged at the decision to terminate Chief Todd Ackerman with no explanation. Before Monday’s city council meeting, a group of residents marched into the council’s chambers to demand answers.

Todd Ackerman served as chief of police of Marysville for twenty two years but that came to an end about two weeks ago when the city attorney relieved him of his duties.

Residents of Marysville were outraged.

Marysville resident Angela Sutton organized a march before Monday’s city council meeting to demand answers.

“I think just somebody needs to get out there and say anything because I think Todd’s family can only do so much so that’s why we’re here,” said Sutton.

The group marched down 10th street, then spoke to the city council and the city administrator during public comment on the decision to terminate Ackerman.

“I know that they have to be tight-lipped for a few reasons, there’s some legality to that but I think really why we’re here is to press them for due diligence,” said Sutton. “They should have asked more questions before an ordinance was changed, why was it changed, was it really necessary and I think its really tough that this just happened really suddenly there wasn’t any steps that were gone through.”

More than a dozen residents spoke to the council, some asking for them to inform Ackerman as to why he was terminated, others demanding he be re-instated.

“I think the whole point of this is to show we mean what we say, we’re going to press you with integrity, and you’re supposed to be representing the people that elected you.” Marysville City Council discussed possibly holding an executive session with Ackerman to inform him on the decision. They did say that they would not further comment publicly.

