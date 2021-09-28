Kansas’s U.S. Senators urge Biden to not allow international oversight of American firearms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s two U.S. Senators have urged President Joe Biden to not allow international oversight of American Firearms through rejoining the Arms Trade Treaty.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan) and Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) led 34 colleagues to send a letter to President Joe Biden which requests clarification on his Administration’s intention to open U.S. 2nd Amendment rights to international oversight through rejoining the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement that would regulate trade in firearms.

Sen. Marshall said the questioning follows reports of a top Administration official stating, “The United States has long supported strong and effective national controls on the international transfer of conventional arms, and the Arms Trade Treaty is an important tool [for] promoting those controls internationally,” at the 7th Conference of State Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty.

“The Biden Administration’s botched military withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in tens of millions of dollars of firearms gifted to the Taliban. Yet, instead of focusing on preventing further transfer of firearms to international terrorist groups due to gross negligence, the Administration is voicing its intent to jeopardize Americans’ right to bear arms by allowing our 2nd Amendment rights to be controlled by foreign nations,” said Senator Marshall. “Joining the ATT would be an unacceptable move by an already crisis-ridden Administration, and previous attempts failed the Senate with a bipartisan majority during the Obama era. President Biden must provide Congress clarification on whether or not he plans to subject our Constitutional rights to international intrusion.”

“It is unacceptable for the Second Amendment rights of Americans to be infringed on or controlled by foreign nations,” said Senator Moran. “I rejected attempts by the Obama administration to subject law-abiding Americans to the United Nations’ ambiguous arms deals, and under the Biden administration, I will actively oppose an international organization attempting to exert control over the Constitutional rights of private citizens.”

Co-signers of the bill include Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wy.), James Risch (R-Id.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Susan M. Collins (R-Me.), Chuck Grassley (R-Ia.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Id.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Shelley Capito (R-W.V.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Mike Lee (R-Ut.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wy.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), M. Michael Rounds (R-S.D.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

“The decision to rush a withdrawal from Afghanistan that has left the Taliban stronger than it was on 9/11 falls on President Biden’s shoulders,” Senator Inhofe said. “Now, after a number of failed policy decisions, the administration appears considering to impede on our second amendment rights by rejoining the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement that would allow U.N. bureaucrats to regulate American trade in firearms. It is our duty to ensure our constitutional rights are protected—including the right to keep and bear arms. That’s why I joined Sen. Marshall, Moran and a number of our colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden asking him to uphold the Constitution and reject the Arms Trade Treaty.”

