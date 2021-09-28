Kansas Representative introduces legislation to prevent COVID-19 mandates for private business employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas U.S. Representative Tracey Mann has introduced legislation to ban COVID-19 mandates from OSHA for private business employees.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01) says he introduced the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. He said the legislation would prohibit the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from mandating private employers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s simple - those who want to receive the vaccine should have the ability to do so,” said Rep. Mann. “If someone doesn’t want to, that is a decision they have the right to make. It is not the government’s place to dictate that choice.”

Mann said the legislation follows President Joe Biden’s recent executive order that mandated all federal employees get a COVID-19 vaccine and his directive to require all employers of businesses with over 100 employees to mandate the vaccine.

“The Biden Administration’s proposed rule not only tramples on the rights of free Americans, but it forces private businesses to impose this crooked mandate,” said Rep. Mann. “My bill prohibits OSHA from implementing such a rule and protects the rights of the American people.”

In August, Mann said he also sent a letter to President Biden, which urged him to rescind his nursing home vaccine mandate which would add to the nursing home labor shortages. He said residents would also get a lower quality of care.

Mann said he will continue to oppose any federal mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine.

