Kansas Racial Equity Commission brings collaboration to the home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Racial Equity Commission hopes to bring collaboration to the home through new learning sessions.

The Kansas Racial Equity Commission says its goal is to create understanding through collaboration. The Kansas Racial Equity Collaboration is a statewide learning session effort to understand the history of racial inequities in child welfare and how to move from controlling to supporting Black and Brown families in Kansas.

“Black and Brown children are in the foster care system at double the rate they are in the population,” said Shanelle Dupree, Department of Children and Families regional director. “And even more, data suggests that once these children are in foster care, they have worse outcomes and experiences.”

“Our hope is that by examining the history of racial inequities, asking tough questions and listening to uncomfortable answers, we as a state, may be able to more fully support Kansas families and children,” continued Abby Fry, CarePortal Regional Manager.

The Commission said the Collaboration is part of a partnership between the Kansas Department of Children and Families, the University of Kansas School of Social Welfare and CarePortal, created by The Global Orphan Project. Group conversations, virtually and in person, led by nationally respected leaders will be the cornerstone of the Collaboration.

“We invite educators, medical community leaders, legislators, judges, attorneys and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to take part in the sessions,” said Dr. Michelle Mohr Carney, Dean and Professor in the University of Kansas School of Social Welfare. “By the end, participants will have a toolkit that will provide them ways they can address racial disparities and advance racial equity in the child welfare system.”

According to the Commission, the conversation will continue through a dedicated listserv. The information source will share on topics of racial equity for children and families, highlighting progress and continuing to support data and research to explain the need for action.

The Commission said four virtual sessions have been scheduled followed by an in-person symposium for April 15, 2022, at KU.

The sessions are as follows:

Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Topic: Understanding the historical context of structural racism and current-day implications. How we got here and better path forward. Speaker: Haywood Burns Institute.

Oct. 27, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Topic: Addressing racial inequities in child welfare. View from early childhood education. Speaker: Iheoma U. Iruka, Ph.D.

Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Topic: Debunking myths around racial inequities in child welfare Speaker: Panel Discussion

Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Topic: Forward movement - shifting from control to support for Black and Brown families. Speaker: Panel Discussion



To sign up for updates, click HERE.

To register for the virtual sessions click HERE.

For more information about the Racial Equity Collaborative from those that help lead the effort, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.