Junction City High School senior publishes four books ahead of graduation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Before he has even graduated, Brysen Taylor, a senior at Junction City High School, is a published author.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says Junction City High School senior Brysen Taylor has a passion for writing, which began in his early years when he completed his first short story in kindergarten.

Taylor continued to strengthen his writing skills and began his first full-fledged book in fifth grade. The process of publishing a book took years for him, but in 2019, as a sophomore in high school, he finally saw his name on the cover of “Dark Hearts 1: Dead Light.”

“It’s kind of wild, because all the time I just kind of write them, and write them, and write them, and I just never thought I’d see my name anywhere other than the actual book that I typed,” Taylor said. “I think at some point I’m just going to wake up and it’s going to be my sophomore year again and I’m writing this one, preparing for publishing, and I’m just like ‘Wait, was this a whole vision or like a dream or something like that, or was I living in a fantasy world that I created?’”

Since his first release, Taylor has published four more books, each diving into the world of murder, mystery, thrill, crime and the supernatural. He has peened “The Reoccurring,” “The Broken Kingdom Book 1: The Scorching Desert,” “My Dark Tragedies Book 1: Haunted Past,” and his most recent book - a sequel to his first - “Dark Hearts 2: Rising Demons.”

Brysen Taylor, a Junction City High School student, shows off his published books. (Geary Co. Schools)

USD 475 said JCHS’s unique academic structure within the four career academics - Freshman Success Academy; Business, Public Service and Hospitality; Science, Engineering and Health; Fine Arts and Human Services - helped Taylor to be able to focus much of his time on his passion for writing.

“It’s so centered on one thing. Say the academies didn’t exist, and it was all random classes. I don’t think we’d be as organized, because then I wouldn’t be able to put all my thoughts on one line and be like, ‘This is what I can do every day,’” Taylor said.

Overall, Taylor said he hopes his success motivates others that may be thinking of taking that leap of faith.

“Keep going for it, because eventually, if you don’t take a stand in writing your own books or doing whatever you want to do in life, then it’s not going to happen if you don’t go for it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he is nowhere close to the closing chapter of his career as an author.

Taylor’s books can be purchased HERE.

