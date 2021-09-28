Following departure of CEO, Family Service and Guidance Center forms CEO search committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the departure of a CEO of 20 years, Family Service and Guidance Center has formed a search committee to find a new Chief Executive Officer.

Family Service and Guidance Center says Chief Executive Officer Brenda Mills, CPA, FACHE, will leave the organization after two decades as CEO and 32 years with FSGC.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve FSGC as Chief Executive Officer since January 2002 and as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer from 1989 to 2001,” Mills said. “Working with the board and leadership team, we have achieved major accomplishments in behavioral health services for children and families in northeast Kansas. I am proud of all we’ve achieved.”

Pat Riordan, Chair of FSGC’s Board of Directors, said the announcement came with mixed emotions.

“Brenda’s been such a strong leader for throughout her tenure,” he said, “and thanks to her leadership and vision, the agency is in an excellent place to move ahead from a position of innovation and strength.”

During her time as CEO, FSGC said Mills led the company to become an integral part of the Topeka healthcare community as well as a flagship behavioral health provider. She also helped to Cultivate positive relationships with all area school districts to become a part of their behavioral health teams and grow from 130 to 250 staff members.

FSGC said Mills also led the organization to buy a building and construct two more to centralize it on one campus and create the FSGC Foundation and grow its corpus to $3.2 million.

Mills also helped establish several programs, including overnight crisis services, the Anxiety Treatment Program, the Children’s Autism Program and the Mental Health in Schools Program.

Mills said there is never a perfect time to leave, but she is confident now is the time.

“I’m leaving Family Service & Guidance Center in very capable hands and with some exciting initiatives on the horizon. New leadership and energy will be needed to propel us forward. Someone else will jump in and enjoy some immediate successes just as I did in my early years,” she said.

The Board of Directors said it has formed a search committee to select FSGC’s new CEO.

