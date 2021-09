TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in East Topeka.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that crews were dispatched to 10th and California after 7 p.m. Monday. 10th St. is closed off in front of the house.

13 NEWS has a reporter heading to the scene. This story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.