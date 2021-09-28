Federal investigation into Kansas energy costs following severe cold snap to end soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following questions from Senator Roger Marshall on Tuesday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission expects to finish the investigation into Kansas energy costs following the severe cold snap in February within the next few months.

During a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 28, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he pressed Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick about an investigation into potential manipulation of natural gas prices and price gouging that could have happened in Kansas during the February cold snap.

In response to Sen. Marshall’s questions, both Glick and Commissioner Christie confirmed the spike in prices for natural gas during the severe weather in February is under investigation by FERC’s enforcement division and that the investigation should be finished within a couple of months.

“I just want to make sure you all are feeling the same pain that Kansans are feeling from the economic cost of the February winter events,” said Marshall. “An average family home like I grew up in, three bedrooms, two baths – natural gas is probably about $80, $90, $100 a month. That cost was $2,500 for the month of February. And what they are going to do is take that over the next 10 years and let people pay off that debt.”

The cold weather snap in February, which dropped temperatures well below freezing, impacted much of the Midwest and the eastern U.S., putting extreme pressure on the nation’s natural gas and propane supply. Freezing conditions prevented new energy generation in many sectors, which added pressure on natural gas supplies for electrical generation.

Marshall said a sharp increase in demand caused natural gas prices to jump over 100% of normal costs. As a result, he said natural gas and electrical rates paid by Kansans reached record levels.

“It feels like we are just piling on when it comes to energy costs. We are already paying 40% more at the gas pump, and the cost of natural gas has more than doubled since this Administration has taken over,” said Marshall. “I think what the people of Kansas want to know is who made the money – who made all that money on that increase?”

In Winfield, Sen. Marshall said the City incurred $8.5 million in additional natural gas expenses that will now have to pass on to residents and small businesses. He said Sugar Creek Packing, based in Kansas, was charged $628,463 for its February gas bill, which is an increase almost 30 times more than expected.

“Is there an investigation underway and what would be a reasonable timeline for the people of Kansas to know the truth about this,” Marshall asked.

Marshall said he requested the original hearing on the matter that took place in March in a letter to Chairman Joe Manchin and Ranking Member John Barrasso.

Additionally, Marshall said he and Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03) urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate the cause of system failures during the cold snap and find if any wrongdoings caused Kansans’ energy bills to skyrocket.

