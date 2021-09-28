Child taken in stolen car from Kansas City early education center found at Quiktrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A child that had been in a car when it was stolen from the parking lot of an early education center in Kansas City has been found at a nearby Quiktrip.

KCTV5 reports a car was stolen on Tuesday morning from the Learning Experience Academy of Early Education at NE 82nd Terr. and Flintlock Rd. just before 7 a.m. with a child inside.

Kansas City Police said they began to search for a silvery Toyota Highlander, last seen headed eastbound on 152 Highway. About 10 minutes later, officers found the boy.

According to police, the 5-year-old child had been dropped off at the Quiktrip near NE Vivion Rd. and N Brighton Pl. and was then reunited with his mother.

KCPD said the suspect has yet to be found. He has been described as an older white man wearing aball cap and gray sweatpants.

