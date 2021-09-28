Advertisement

Charges filed against man who brandished weapon on ESU campus

Formal charges have been filed against Ray Anthony Kolee Henderson-Lenox, of Emporia, in...
Formal charges have been filed against Ray Anthony Kolee Henderson-Lenox, of Emporia, in connection with a pair of incidents earlier this month in Emporia.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of brandishing a weapon on the Emporia State University campus and making a threatening call to Emporia police earlier this month.

KVOE Radio says Ray Anthony Kolee Henderson-Lenox, of Emporia, made his first appearance Monday in Lyon County District Court.

Kolee-Henderson has been charged with single counts of criminal threat; interference with law enforcement; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia, KVOE reports.

According to KVOE, Henderson-Lenox was listed as a person of interest after the Lyon County Emergency Communication Center reportedly received a 911 call on Sept. 18 from a man who said he planned to “kill, murder or harm the police at the Emporia station” and that he was going to “shoot directly at one of the officers.”

Five days later, on Sept. 23, a person reported that while walking along a trail at Emporia State Campus Woods, a person allegedly exposed himself, waved a knife, walked away and tried to get into a locked police vehicle before leaving the scene.

Henderson-Lenox was taken into custody later near 12th and Merchant after a foot chase that occurred after officers saw him near Ninth and Constitution, KVOE says.

Henderson-Lenox will have a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday night...
One killed, one injured in head-on crash in western Kansas
Ashley Dawn Kuykendall, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for drug distribution in Jackson Co. on...
Topeka woman arrested on drug distribution charge in Jackson Co.

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Thursday/Friday higher rain chances
Dry and hot again today
Marysville residents address city council after termination of Police Chief
Marysville residents address city council after termination of Police Chief
Washburn Rural's girls golf team won the Centennial League Championship on Monday, September...
Washburn Rural girls golf wins Centennial League Title