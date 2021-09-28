Charges filed against man who brandished weapon on ESU campus

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of brandishing a weapon on the Emporia State University campus and making a threatening call to Emporia police earlier this month.

KVOE Radio says Ray Anthony Kolee Henderson-Lenox, of Emporia, made his first appearance Monday in Lyon County District Court.

Kolee-Henderson has been charged with single counts of criminal threat; interference with law enforcement; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia, KVOE reports.

According to KVOE, Henderson-Lenox was listed as a person of interest after the Lyon County Emergency Communication Center reportedly received a 911 call on Sept. 18 from a man who said he planned to “kill, murder or harm the police at the Emporia station” and that he was going to “shoot directly at one of the officers.”

Five days later, on Sept. 23, a person reported that while walking along a trail at Emporia State Campus Woods, a person allegedly exposed himself, waved a knife, walked away and tried to get into a locked police vehicle before leaving the scene.

Henderson-Lenox was taken into custody later near 12th and Merchant after a foot chase that occurred after officers saw him near Ninth and Constitution, KVOE says.

Henderson-Lenox will have a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.