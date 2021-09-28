Advertisement

Brown Co. deputy seizes nearly 3 ounces of marijuana from Oklahoma driver

The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized almost three ounces of weed from an Oklahoma driver on...
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized almost three ounces of weed from an Oklahoma driver on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 3 ounces of weed was taken from an Oklahoma driver after he was stopped for speeding in Brown. Co.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy on routine patrol along Highway 75 and stopped a vehicle for speeding.

When the deputy began talking to the driver, they said they immediately smelled marijuana.

Just under 3 ounces of marijuana and THC products were found in the car and the driver, Jonathon Blunt, 36, of Midwest, Okla., was arrested.

Blunt was taken to the Brown Co. Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

