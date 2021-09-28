Amid labor shortage, Gov. Kelly encourages Kansans to participate in statewide virtual job fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a national labor shortage continues to disrupt the workforce, Governor Laura Kelly has encouraged Kansans to participate in the next statewide virtual job fair on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 28, she encouraged Kansans looking for employment during a nationwide labor shortage to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

Gov. Kelly said the virtual job fair will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and will end at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, will give those seeking jobs the chance to meet virtually with multiple businesses with the ability to live chat and conduct interviews through computers, tablets and mobile devices. Job candidates will also be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account for employers statewide.

“KANSASWORKS has done an exceptional job of adapting to the circumstances and continuing to connect Kansas employers with qualified job seekers,” Governor Kelly said. “Our workforce plays a key role in attracting people and businesses to our state, and I applaud KANSASWORKS for emphasizing safety in helping Kansans seek employment and helping Kansas businesses fill open positions.”

In 2020, Gov. Kelly said the Department of Commerce partnered with the Local Workforce Development Boards to offer virtual statewide job fairs as a way to continue to provide job opportunities and maintain a ready workforce for Kansas Businesses. This led to 10 virtual job fairs, with the last one attracting 159 employers and 538 registered job seekers. There are currently over 130 employers registered in the upcoming fair with hundreds of open positions.

“These statewide virtual job fairs offer a tremendous opportunity to help Kansans find meaningful employment opportunities in our state,” Lieutenant Governor David Toland said. “The previous 10 virtual job fairs all succeeded in connecting job seekers with employers, and the virtual job fair to come will do the same in achieving more real results.”

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal will feature a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in.

Gov. Kelly said open positions are listed on the registration page and registration is required for each individual virtual event, regardless of previous attendance. As employers may request to host a video interview during the virtual job fair, she said job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally.

Those with disabilities may request accommodations by contacting the nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event.

To register for the Virtual Job Fair, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.