Vehicle hits deer early Monday on K-4 highway northeast of Topeka
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a vehicle struck a deer just before sunup Monday on a highway northeast of Topeka.
The collision was reported at 7:07 a.m. on K-4 highway, just north of US-24 highway.
Initial reports indicated the vehicle struck the deer at that location.
Crews responding to the collision had cleared the scene by around 7:30 a.m.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.