Advertisement

Vehicle hits deer early Monday on K-4 highway northeast of Topeka

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle hit a deer Monday morning on K-4 highway just...
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle hit a deer Monday morning on K-4 highway just northeast of Topeka.(mgn online)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a vehicle struck a deer just before sunup Monday on a highway northeast of Topeka.

The collision was reported at 7:07 a.m. on K-4 highway, just north of US-24 highway.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle struck the deer at that location.

Crews responding to the collision had cleared the scene by around 7:30 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
House fire on NE Spruce being investigated as homicide
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’
924 NW Jackson St in NOTO
Fire damages apartment house in NOTO
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park
Top: Ronald Clauson (left), Jeff Davis (center), Ashley Rhyne (right). Bottom: Kimberly Wagner...
5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant

Latest News

Two cooler-trailers were destroyed in a structure fire Sunday evening about three miles...
Fire destroys two cooler-trailers Sunday near Emporia
One person was taken to the hospital early Monday after a Ford F-150 pickup and Chevrolet...
One injured in crash Monday morning near downtown Topeka
Slightly cooler than yesterday
Hot to begin the week
Sunday 10PM Forecast