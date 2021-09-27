Topeka woman arrested on drug distribution charge in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on a drug distribution charge early Saturday morning in Jackson Co.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Toyota Corolla for a traffic infraction shortly after 3 a.m.

Sherrif Tim Morse says a Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 indicated with a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle.

The passenger, Ashley Dawn Kuykendall, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for felony distribution of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Robert Jason Hobbs, 45, of Fairview, was arrested on an outstanding Brown County warrant for drugs.

