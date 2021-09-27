Advertisement

Topeka students awarded for summer reading

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national program is encouraging Topeka students to read.

Two Topeka students won Amazon Fire 7 from a program called Footsteps2Brilliance, in a summer-reading contest.

The program focuses on creating more academic engagement for young students while on summer break. Topeka Public Schools says it’s a great way to keep students engaged, and prepare them for the future.

“It’s just helping them be excited about their learning and reading, and being able to read is so important to their future success,” Hannah Taylor, USD 501 early childhood and intervention teacher, said.

Footsteps2Brilliance supports curriculum improvement efforts across the country.

