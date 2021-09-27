Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka priest has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas says it has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Fr. John Pilcher.

The Archdiocese says parishioners at Mater Dei Parish were informed of the news over the weekend.

A spokeswoman said law enforcement has been notified and Fr. Pilcher has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Pilcher has denied the allegations and is cooperating fully.

He will remain on leave until the investigation is concluded and the archdiocesan Independent Review Board has reviewed the case and made a recommendation to Archbishop Joseph Naumann regarding the matter.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas says it takes all allegations of misconduct by church personnel very seriously and works to respond to survivors’ needs with urgency and respect. They encourage anyone with information about this case or about any misconduct by any church volunteer, employee, religious or clergy member to contact civil authorities first, and then make a report to our confidential report line at 913-647-3051 or online.

