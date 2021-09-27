Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police continue to investigate a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and van in southwest Topeka.

TPD say around 3:15 p.m. they were called to the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.

They say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

The Topeka Police Dept. said northbound lanes of Fairlawn, between 19th and 20th streets were closed while they investigate.

This is a developing story.

