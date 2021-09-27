Advertisement

Topeka native wins Tony at 90-years-old

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka-born actress Lois Smith has become the oldest person to win a Tony award at the age of 90.

She took home the Tony for “Best Featured actress in a play,” for her role in “The Inheritance.”

She took the role in The Inheritance and returned to Broadway after two decades.

Movies and TV shows she has been featured in include Twister, Fatal Attraction, Route 66, and much more.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
House fire on NE Spruce being investigated as homicide
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
924 NW Jackson St in NOTO
Fire damages apartment house in NOTO
Top: Ronald Clauson (left), Jeff Davis (center), Ashley Rhyne (right). Bottom: Kimberly Wagner...
5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant

Latest News

Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) wraps up Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles...
K-State at crossroads after troubling loss to Oklahoma State
Lois Smith
Tony Awards 2021 Lois Smith 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'
Stolen fire standpipe hardware
Stolen fire standpipe hardware