Topeka native wins Tony at 90-years-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka-born actress Lois Smith has become the oldest person to win a Tony award at the age of 90.

She took home the Tony for “Best Featured actress in a play,” for her role in “The Inheritance.”

She took the role in The Inheritance and returned to Broadway after two decades.

Movies and TV shows she has been featured in include Twister, Fatal Attraction, Route 66, and much more.

