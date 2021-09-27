Topeka man taken into custody for aggravated assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has taken one man into custody following multiple aggravated assault incidents.

Topeka Police responded to two separate incidents of shots fired into a dwelling at the 3200 block of SE Irvingham on September 3rd and September 17th. No one was injured at either incident.

Officers followed up on numerous leads and developed a person of interest.

On Monday, officers located the individual and transported him to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Christopher Paz-Ruiz, 21, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges including aggravated assault, aggravated child endangerment, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

TPD told 13 NEWS that Paz-Ruiz was also arrested for a firing shots in an Auburn home on September 23rd.

