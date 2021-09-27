Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to see trash collection fees increase in 2022

Shawnee County Solid Waste is increasing its trash collection fees in 2022.(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Shawnee County will see their trash collection fees go up for the first time in 9 years, starting in 2022.

Shawnee County Commissioners unanimously approved the measure Monday morning.

Residents living inside Topeka city limits will see an increase of 96 cents per customer, per month and $1.02 for those outside city limits.

Director of Shawnee County Solid Waste, Bill Sutton, said the higher fees are necessary for them to continue operations and pay better wages.

“Right now, my collectors and my drivers, they are below the national average,” Sutton continued saying, “So, this user fee increase will help offset some of those costs.”

He also said Shawnee County Solid Waste serves the majority of the county’s customers and that it’s a costly service for his department, but that they want to continue providing an efficient and cost-effective disposal option.

“These small costs will help offset those rising expenses that we are experiencing,” said Sutton.

The fee increase will go into effect January 1, 2022.

