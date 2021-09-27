Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention extends partnership for trauma-focused classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A program aimed at helping juveniles within the Shawnee County Department of Corrections is seeing some success and looking to expand!

Tim Phelps, Deputy Director over Juvenile Detention, asked county commissioners Monday morning to allow them to continue the partnership with the Family Peace Initiative.

He said they started working with them last year to teach classes on trauma-informed behaviors to lower aggressiveness in juveniles.

Phelps said they want to offer more classes in 2022 and open it up to clients of court services as well.

Grant funds are being used to pay for the project.

