One man injured, another arrested in shooting north of Randolph

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Riley Co. Police units have gathered north of Randolph.

RCPD confirmed there is an active incident near Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Roblyer Rd. and later confirmed it was a shooting.

One man was taken to a hospital while another was arrested without incident.

RCPD says the men know each other.

