One man injured, another arrested in shooting north of Randolph

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Riley Co. Police units have gathered north of Randolph.

RCPD confirmed there is an active incident near Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Roblyer Rd. and later confirmed it was a shooting.

One man was taken to a hospital while another was arrested without incident.

RCPD says the men know each other.

13 NEWS has reporter heading to the scene, and will update this story as more is learned.

