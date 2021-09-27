Advertisement

Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers

By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities said a man livestreamed his attack on two Orlando police officers over the weekend.

Police said 27-year-old William McClish streamed video over Facebook showing him walk behind a police cruiser, pick up a brick and attack two officers.

The ambush happened in downtown Orlando just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the officers were monitoring the downtown crowd when McClish attacked them.

One officer sustained significant injuries to the face, and the other officer nearly had his eye gouged out, police said.

The attack came just days after two other officers were attacked by a group of teenagers near Camping World Stadium.

While the two incidents are not related, police said the community should be worried about the unprovoked attacks against police.

In a statement, Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in part: “Individuals like this do not belong in our society. Prosecutors and our judicial system must hold them accountable to protect our society and the men and women protecting our communities.”

Rolón said both officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said it took four officers to subdue and arrest McClish.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
House fire on NE Spruce being investigated as homicide
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’
924 NW Jackson St in NOTO
Fire damages apartment house in NOTO
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park
Top: Ronald Clauson (left), Jeff Davis (center), Ashley Rhyne (right). Bottom: Kimberly Wagner...
5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant

Latest News

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle hit a deer Monday morning on K-4 highway just...
Vehicle hits deer early Monday on K-4 highway northeast of Topeka
A video tribute to Charlie Watts plays before the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter"...
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to Charlie Watts
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases
FILE - A retail location is for rent, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the SoHo neighborhood of New...
Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus
Two cooler-trailers were destroyed in a structure fire Sunday evening about three miles...
Fire destroys two cooler-trailers Sunday near Emporia