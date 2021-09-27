Advertisement

Pfizer COVID boosters available in Shawnee Co. for high-risk, older populations

The FDA will meet to discuss whether to authorize booster shots for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area seniors and those considered “high-risk” for severe disease who have previously received both Pfizer doses can now get their COVID-19 booster shot in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. announced Monday they are falling in line with booster guidance issued last week by the CDC and Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

Residents who qualify will only need to self-attest of their age and/or condition or conditions.

The booster shots are only for those who received original doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine have yet to be approved.

Pfizer booster shots are available by appointment only at the Clinical Services Division, located at 2115 SW 10th Ave. They can be reached at (785) 251-5700.

Officials say a mask is required to enter the building.

